Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $108.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $123.26.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.