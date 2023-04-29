Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 25,739 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $49,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $205.56. 522,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,468. The stock has a market cap of $281.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

