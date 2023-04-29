Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 4,537 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $245.74 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.81.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.