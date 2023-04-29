Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 764 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $83,094,000. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,594,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,272,000 after acquiring an additional 218,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VUG opened at $252.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.