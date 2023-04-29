VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 562.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,878 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 19,895 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

