Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.7% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $157.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,354. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $160.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.85 and its 200 day moving average is $152.33. The company has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

