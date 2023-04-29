Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,354. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $160.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

