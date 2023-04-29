Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.