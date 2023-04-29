Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.36. 8,602,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,667,087. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

