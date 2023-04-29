Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,029 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.4% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,171,000 after acquiring an additional 423,441 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.24 on Friday, hitting $382.05. 3,386,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89. The firm has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

