Venus USDC Price Tops $0.0221 on Major Exchanges (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $105.30 million and approximately $95.96 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02205936 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14,690,710.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

