Veritas Asset Management LLP Purchases 60,000 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for about 0.0% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Infosys by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Infosys by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.54. 11,666,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,557,920. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

