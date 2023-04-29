Veritas Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,395,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,442 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 3.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $388,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Moody’s by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,601 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.80.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.55. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

