Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 410,472 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,880,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 410,472 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 8.5% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 1.49% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $1,035,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

CP traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.84. 1,488,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

