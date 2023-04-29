Vertcoin Market Capitalization Tops $7.73 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $7.73 million and $61,657.24 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,360.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00309282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00530168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00067995 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.99 or 0.00408671 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001134 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,639,810 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.