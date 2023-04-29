Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $494.95

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 494.95 ($6.18) and traded as low as GBX 491.50 ($6.14). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 496.50 ($6.20), with a volume of 55,796 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.99) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 513.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 495.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.33. The company has a market cap of £599.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,796.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

