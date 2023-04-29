Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VKTX. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 0.78. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $22.04.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawson Macartney sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 67,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,186,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawson Macartney sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 675,569 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,819 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

