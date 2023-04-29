Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,635 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Visa worth $547,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

Visa stock opened at $232.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.45 and its 200-day moving average is $215.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

