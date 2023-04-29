VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.94

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and traded as low as $1.64. VolitionRx shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 48,086 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of VolitionRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

VolitionRx Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

Insider Transactions at VolitionRx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

In other news, Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 234,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,504 shares in the company, valued at $270,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VolitionRx by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in VolitionRx by 27.5% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 96,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRX Ltd. engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluids. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

See Also

