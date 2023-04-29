Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SSHPF opened at $1.38 on Friday. Vow ASA has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57.

