Vow Self Reported Market Cap Hits $177.71 Million (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Vow has a market capitalization of $177.71 million and approximately $196,355.83 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vow has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Vow token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001479 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vow Token Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,901,729 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

