VVS Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a market cap of $129.98 million and $1.28 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 71,802,396,535,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,569,890,851,309 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

