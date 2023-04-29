W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given New $815.00 Price Target at UBS Group

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $698.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.1 %

GWW stock opened at $695.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $670.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $612.91.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 35.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

See Also

