W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.04 EPS

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger updated its FY23 guidance to $34.25-36.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $34.25-$36.75 EPS.
W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:GWW opened at $695.57 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $670.66 and its 200-day moving average is $612.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.
In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,154,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.
W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.
