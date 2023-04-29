W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.04 EPS

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger updated its FY23 guidance to $34.25-36.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $34.25-$36.75 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $695.57 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $670.66 and its 200-day moving average is $612.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $698.63.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,154,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.