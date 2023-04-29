W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $34.25-$36.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.20 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.50 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY23 guidance to $34.25-36.75 EPS.
W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:GWW traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $695.57. 448,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,276. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $670.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $612.91. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 35.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $698.63.
In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.
