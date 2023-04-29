W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $34.25-$36.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.20 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.50 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY23 guidance to $34.25-36.75 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GWW traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $695.57. 448,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,276. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $670.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $612.91. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 35.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $698.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

