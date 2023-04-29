Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Shares of WNC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.67. 960,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,386. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wabash National will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wabash National news, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $601,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $601,644.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,961,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,249 shares of company stock worth $6,347,724 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Wabash National by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Wabash National by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

