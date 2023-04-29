Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Wallbox Price Performance

Shares of WBX stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. Wallbox has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wallbox

About Wallbox

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wallbox by 207.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Wallbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

