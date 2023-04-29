Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. Wanchain has a market cap of $50.22 million and $630,649.97 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00060018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00040043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00022319 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,464,817 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

