WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 64,657 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,657 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $227,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 26.6% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

ZI opened at $21.91 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 136.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

