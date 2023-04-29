WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 774,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Hayward at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,046,000 after purchasing an additional 254,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 32.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after acquiring an additional 832,899 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,619,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,771,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 203,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 8,262.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after buying an additional 1,158,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $17,878,118.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,744,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hayward news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $84,412.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $17,878,118.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,744,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,213,144 shares of company stock valued at $83,095,125. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Stock Performance

NYSE:HAYW opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $16.89.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $258.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.23 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAYW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Hayward Profile

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Featured Articles

