WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 60,293 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 411.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,293 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after acquiring an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,268,000 after acquiring an additional 45,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,735 shares of company stock worth $1,965,660. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GoDaddy Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of GDDY stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $86.71.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.
See Also
