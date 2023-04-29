WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,335,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 986,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 428,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,783,126.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $413,410. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $134.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.95. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $148.91.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 11.94%.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

