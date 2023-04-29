WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Penumbra worth $14,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,322,000 after buying an additional 453,057 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $35,076,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $37,206,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 14,529.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,355,000 after buying an additional 142,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $26,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $284.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,735.33 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $288.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,020,687.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total transaction of $1,271,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,020,687.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $166,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,458,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,519. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PEN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $279.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

Penumbra Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Articles

