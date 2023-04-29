WCM Investment Management LLC Invests $10.20 Million in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,196,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Power Integrations as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 91.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 25.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POWI. Benchmark upped their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,821 shares in the company, valued at $51,538,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $74,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 134,130 shares in the company, valued at $11,132,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,538,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,292 shares of company stock worth $4,849,258 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.