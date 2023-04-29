WCM Investment Management LLC Invests $10.20 Million in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,196,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Power Integrations as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 91.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 25.94%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POWI. Benchmark upped their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.
In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,821 shares in the company, valued at $51,538,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $74,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 134,130 shares in the company, valued at $11,132,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,538,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,292 shares of company stock worth $4,849,258 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.
