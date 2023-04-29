WCM Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of John Bean Technologies worth $11,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $32,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,669.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $95,787. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of JBT opened at $108.71 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $126.75. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.79.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.54 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

See Also

