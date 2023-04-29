WCM Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 246,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Stories

