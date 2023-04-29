WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 176.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In other AZEK news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $476,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,839.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,810,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,231,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 129.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $30.26.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. AZEK’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

