WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $15,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in WEX by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $3,277,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,786. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.90.

NYSE:WEX opened at $177.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $618.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

