Wedbush Lowers HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) to Neutral

Wedbush cut shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded HomeStreet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded HomeStreet from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $183 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 77.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $6,408,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 15.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in HomeStreet by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 259,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 87,302 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

