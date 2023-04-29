West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY23 guidance to $7.50-7.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50-$7.65 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $361.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,450. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $372.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

