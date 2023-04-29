Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Shares Down 1.5%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 102,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.64 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of -1.62.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

