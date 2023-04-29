WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.85-14.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45-2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. WEX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.85-$14.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.90.

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,556. WEX has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.90.

Insider Activity

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.27. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $618.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. On average, analysts expect that WEX will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,364 shares of company stock worth $4,203,786 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in WEX by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

