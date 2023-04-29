WhiteCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $700,858.58 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $34.68 million and $700,858.58 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00311172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019210 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000864 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000651 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

