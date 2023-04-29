Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 5,960 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.3% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,222,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $250,439,000 after acquiring an additional 37,791 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 157,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,430 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,164,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,534,000 after acquiring an additional 165,342 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,870,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $302,943,000 after acquiring an additional 316,905 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $106.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.



