Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.64 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 4.1% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after buying an additional 561,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,739,000 after buying an additional 260,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,697,000 after buying an additional 917,795 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,555,000 after buying an additional 2,602,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,220,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,443,000 after buying an additional 336,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $74.99.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

