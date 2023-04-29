Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for 1.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,816,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. BTIG Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

FTNT opened at $63.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $69.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 940,014 shares of company stock worth $54,381,212. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

