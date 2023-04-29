Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.5% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in General Mills by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $88.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $89.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

