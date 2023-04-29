Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WMB has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus cut Williams Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 196,163 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

