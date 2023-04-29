Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average is $84.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $97.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

