WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. 1,716,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,413. WisdomTree has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $931.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.40.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WisdomTree Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

